Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Trump jokes voters death would be 'worth it' as US temperatures to plunge to -30C

"If you're sick as a dog, you say, 'darling, even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it'," Trump told voters.

Digital Desk
Trump
Donald Trump points to the crowd on the stage during a rally in Iowa. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ex US President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner for 2024 presidential election, on Sunday joked that voters deaths “would be worth it” as the winter temperatures in the US is slated to plunge to -30 degrees.

Speaking about polls during the extreme cold weather, Trump told voters “you cannot sit in homes” despite the winter and that the voting “would be worth it” even as piles of snow would cover the ground and there are challenging conditions on roadways with many cars abandoned and people would be battling the risks of a frostbite.

"If you're sick as a dog, you say, 'darling, even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it'," the Republican frontrunner said, joking that the voters may even meet their future spouse. "Remember, if you're sick, if you're just so sick, you can't, 'darling, I don't think'... get up,” the former President of the United States iterated.

Trump’s appeal to the voters to head out and vote even if they “die” comes as the NFL postponed its match between the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Buffalo Bills. The game was scheduled during the bone-chilling weather setting in the Buffalo, New York, that has witnessed 2-inches of snow this week. In Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and the Southern Appalachians, the temperature this week could go as low as -10 degree, coupled with freezing downpours.

Risks of power outages in Texas, rendering many homes without heat

In Texas, chances are that there might be risks of power outages, rendering many homes without heat and electricity. While in Portland harbour, the snow reached 14.57 feet, with flooding in the northeast making the conditions worse, the Texas power grid operator, ERCOT, appealed to the residents to stay at home and conserve electricity owing to the record breaking demands.

Earlier today, Trump held a campaign rally in Iowa, a Republican caucus where the former president expects to make a sweeping comeback. Despite the icy roads and freezing temperatures, the event hosted at a college campus in Indianola drew humongous crowds parked in their winter wear, some having driven to the location more than a hundred miles away. The former president delivered a rousing half and hour speech wherein he warned about third world war and slammed the Capital Washington as “a rat-infested, graffiti-infested sh*thole.” Trump in Iowa is likely to garner 48% of the support from the caucus goers, according to the Iowa pollster Ann Selzer.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

