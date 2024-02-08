Advertisement

Former US President and the 2024 Republican frontrunner for the US election Donald Trump on Friday lambasted Joe Biden for ordering the missile and airstrikes on the Iran backed Yemen’s Houthis without Congressional oversight. “So, let me get this straight, we’re dropping bombs all over the Middle East, AGAIN (where I defeated ISIS!), and our Secretary of Defence [Lloyd Austin], who just went missing for five days, is running the war from his laptop in a hospital room,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Former US President had criticised Austin for failing to inform the Pentagon, Biden or the White House about his “secret hospitalisation” in violation of the law. Trump called for the Defense Secretary of the US to be "fired immediately” after keeping his whereabouts a secret for days. “Failed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin should be fired immediately for improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “He has been missing for one week, and nobody, including his boss, Crooked Joe Biden, had a clue as to where he was, or might be,” the 2024 Republican presidential candidate added.

Fury over Biden’s lack of Congress approval

US senators and representatives on both sides expressed fury over Biden’s lack of congress approval for launching the strikes in Yemen. Several US lawmakers slammed Biden’s move as “unconstitutional.”

“For over a month, he consulted an international coalition to plan them, but never came to Congress to seek authorization as required by Article I of the Constitution. We need to listen to our Gulf allies, pursue de-escalation, and avoid getting into another Middle East war,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif. 17). “Only Congress has the power to declare war,” said Rep. Thomas Massie.

Trump derided his political rival Biden for failed foreign policies, that turned the Middle East into a hot war bed. “Remember, this is the same gang that ‘surrendered’ in Afghanistan, where no one was held accountable or FIRED,” Trump claimed. “It was the most embarrassing ‘moment’ in the history of the United States. Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no ‘war’ on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense. Crooked Joe Biden is the worst President in the history of the United States!”

The strikes in Yemen on the Iran backed Houthis was condemned by Saudi Arabia and Oman. US-UK airstrikes in Yemen triggered warnings of exercising restraint and "avoiding escalation”by the Saudi Arabia. Kingdom's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was closely monitoring the situation with "great concern.” Saudi Arabia engaged in peace talks with Yemen's Houthis in recent years to maintain peace in the region. "The kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as the freedom of navigation in it is an international demand," its foreign ministry stressed.

Oman openly denounced the American and British air strikes against Yemen’s Houthis, expressing grave concerns about the spillover of the Israel Hamas war. “We denounce the resort to military action by allies while Israel persists in its brutal war without accountability,” the foreign ministry statement said.