Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that ex US President Donald Trump and the 2024 Republican frontrunner is the “most anti-democratic president” in the history of the United States. Further Biden said that Trump’s Iowa win 2024 is about “you and me vs. extreme MAGA.”

‘Trump running to get revenge on people’: Biden

During an interview with Rev. Al Sharpton Biden said that it is because of the former US President Trump’s “anti-democratic” statements that he is re-running for the White House. These were a factor in spurring me to run for a second term, Biden said. When asked,“What made you decide to run for reelection?”. Biden in an interview on Sharpton’s radio show said, “Keepin’ It Real.”

“What was the thing that really closed in your head,” he was further asked. Biden responded, “I can’t go now. I have to do this four more years? The things that Trump is saying. Trump is saying things that are just off the wall. He’s the most anti-democratic … president in American history.” Biden slammed Trump, saying that his agenda to become the president was political vengeance. "The things he’s saying. And he means them. He’s talking about he’s running to get revenge on people,” Biden said, in reference to Trump. “It’s just outrageous things.”

Advertisement

Biden, in a post on X, derided Trump’s Iowa win saying that while Trump is a clear frontrunner in the 2024 election “here’s a thing, this election was always going to be you and me vs extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow.”

Trump broke previous records by garnering 51.0% in the Iowa caucus, with Florida governor Ron DeSantis trailing as distant second with 21% votes. The Republican frontrunner is headed to the 2024 ballot with a double digit lead with 30-point. Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, trailed at the third place with 19% votes. Meanwhile Vivek Ramaswamy, who came in fourth, has dropped out of the 2024 race. After securing the largest majority in the history of the Iowa state, Trump complimented Haley and DeSantis as “very smart people, very capable people” during a speech in Des Moines.