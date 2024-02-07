Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘Historic’ Abraham Accords

Abraham Accords was signed between Israel and the UAE with the mediation of the Trump administration that restored the lasting peace in the Middle East.

Digital Desk
Trump
Donald Trump points to the crowd on the stage during a rally in Iowa. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former US President, Donald Trump, has been nominated for Nobel peace prize for brokering the historic ‘Abraham Accords’ that led to the normalisation of ties between Israel and several other Arab nations. Trump’s nomination was submitted by Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney on Tuesday, January 30. The accords were signed on September 13, 2023 between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

The Abraham Accords was signed between Israel and the UAE with the mediation of the Trump administration that restored the lasting peace in the Middle East, and globally. The accord expanded trade and commerce, deeper people-to-people ties and created a more integrated region. Abraham Accords were based on the idea that diplomacy and communication “would promote greater stability, prosperity, and hope. Today, we can say with great confidence that the premise was correct,” UAE’s minister of foreign affairs, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said in a statement at the time.

Trump ‘instrumental’ in felicitation long lasting peace in Middle East 

In a televised interview, Tenney said that Trump was “instrumental” in felicitation the long lasting peace in the Middle East region. The “historic” Abraham Accords, she said, was “the first peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years.” The 2024 GOP frontrunner was widely praised by the political players and the entities for his foreign policy, and was viewed as regional game changer flipping the opinion of many who believed that the agreements of peace would not be possible in the Middle East without a lasting resolution to the Israel and Palestine.

”The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today,” Tenney reportedly said. Trump’s nomination comes at a time during heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Israel Hamas war and US troops killed by Iran backed militants. Many have derided sitting US President Biden’s weak leadership’ as the reason of the increased risks to the American national security.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:28 IST

