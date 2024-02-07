English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Trump Not Immune From Prosecution For Trying To Overturn 2020 Election: US Court

"We cannot accept former President Trump’s claim that a President has unbounded authority to commit crimes," judges said in ruling.

Digital Desk
Donald Trump Republican US President Election 2024
राष्ट्रपति की रेस में ट्रंप का बाइडेन से होगा सामना | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump “does not have presidential immunity” in the January 6 subversion case, a federal appeals court said. The court rejected the claims that immunity is "the most fundamental check on executive power” that could protect the former US president.

"We cannot accept former President Trump’s claim that a President has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power — the recognition and implementation of election results. Nor can we sanction his apparent contention that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of individual citizens to vote and to have their votes count,” the judge said, according to reports. Trump's stance "would collapse our system of separated powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three Branches,” he reportedly added.

Advertisement

‘All Americans, including Trump, subject to the same laws’

In their opinion, Judges J. Michelle Childs, Florence Pan and Karen LeCraft Henderson derided the behaviours of the former President Trump after the 2020 presidential election as a mob stormed the US Capitol. They slammed the attempts to halt certification process as “unpresidential and constituting an assault on an American institutions.”

Advertisement

“Former President Trump lacked any lawful discretionary authority to defy federal criminal law and he is answerable in court for his conduct,” the panel of judges wrote in their ruling. The also stated that ex US President  has been “using his seat of power to unlawfully overstay his term as President and to displace his duly elected successor,” all which would violate “generally applicable criminal laws.”

All Americans, including the former presidents are subject to the same laws, they said. Trump 2024 campaign responded to the ruling that Trump is not immune from prosecution, saying that they will appeal the ruling. "If immunity is not granted to a President, every future President who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party. Without complete immunity, a President of the United States would not be able to properly function!” campaign's Steven Cheung said.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement