Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Trump Triumphs: Sweeps Nevada GOP Caucuses, Clinches State's Delegates

Attention now turns to the upcoming GOP primary in Haley's home state of South Carolina on February 24.

Sagar Kar
Donald Trump Nikki Haley New Hampshire GOP South Carolina
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former President Donald Trump emerged victorious in the Nevada GOP caucuses on Thursday, according to projections from the Associated Press (AP). Trump's win in the contest, which saw him sweep the state's 26 delegates, was widely anticipated, given his status as the sole major candidate in the race.

The absence of former UN ambassador Nikki Haley from the contest underscored Trump's dominance, with the Nevada caucuses essentially serving as a formality for his campaign. The contest showcased a unique aspect of Nevada's Republican primaries this year, which featured dueling competitions.

Here is what you need to know

While Haley opted to compete in the state-run GOP primary held on Tuesday, where she ultimately placed second to the "none of these candidates" option, Trump focused his efforts on the party-run caucuses. This unusual setup stemmed from a 2021 state law mandating a primary if more than one candidate filed for the presidency.

The Nevada Republican Party, led by Trump allies, opposed this change and proceeded with the party-run caucuses as the sole contest awarding delegates. This strategic move aimed to consolidate support for Trump and secure the state's delegates, leveraging the enthusiasm often associated with caucus-style voting.

Despite concerns that the dual contests could confuse voters and potentially lead to an underperformance by Trump, the former president's campaign successfully clinched victory in the Nevada caucuses. However, attention now turns to the upcoming GOP primary in Haley's home state of South Carolina on February 24, marking the next significant battleground in the Republican race for the White House. 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

