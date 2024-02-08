Advertisement

Washington DC - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, two weeks after he was admitted for complications following a prostate cancer surgery. The reports were confirmed by the Department of Defense which also noted that Austin will work remotely “for a period of time” before he returns to the Pentagon, CNN Reported. The news of Austin's release came just hours after the US Defense Secretary's doctor noted that Austin is ”expected to make a full recovery soon". The hospitalization of the US Defense Secretary left the United States in complete shock with many condemning the defence secretary for keeping it a secret.

“Secretary Austin’s prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent,” Dr. John Maddox said in a statement. “He has no planned further treatment for his cancer other than regular post-prostatectomy surveillance," he added. On the same day, Austin took to X, formally known as Twitter to express gratitude to all the doctors who helped him in making quick recovery. “I want to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Walter Reed for their professionalism and superb support during my stay,” Austin wrote on X. “ Now, as I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I’m eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon,” he added.

Advertisement

I want to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Walter Reed for their professionalism and superb support during my stay. Now, as I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I’m eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon.… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 15, 2024

Here's what you need to know about Austin's trip to the hospital

The US Secretary of Defence underwent a prostate procedure in December and was hospitalised on 1 January after he suffered from complications, The Guardian reported. However, the Pentagon did not release any notification on the matter until January 5. It was later found out that Austin did not notify Congress or the White House about his diagnosis or treatments, and this led to many demanding his resignation. However, the Biden administration remained certain that Austin would not get sacked and the President called the whole ordeal a “lapse of judgement” on Austin's part. Amid the backlash, the National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Austin’s participation in national security affairs “was no different than it would be on any other given day, except that he was briefing the president on options and engaged in the discussions from the hospital”.