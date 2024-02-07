Advertisement

President Joe Biden emerged victorious in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday. This primary marked a crucial milestone as South Carolina became the inaugural state on the official Democratic primary calendar.

While the victory in South Carolina was largely anticipated, it served as a first indicator of Biden's standing in the race.

Here is what you need to know

Despite a prior Biden write-in campaign clinching the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, the South Carolina contest marked the first where Biden officially filed to appear on the ballot. Ahead of the February primary, Biden intensified his campaigning efforts in the state, aiming to bolster turnout and strengthen his connection with Black voters, a demographic where polls had shown him underperforming.

The Democratic National Committee's decision to make South Carolina the nation's first primary state, a move supported by Biden, aimed to provide states with greater racial diversity a more influential role in the primary contest.

Looking forward, the Biden campaign has signaled a focus on the general election, framing the upcoming political battle as a clear choice between President Biden and former President Trump. As the primary season unfolds, Biden's strategy and momentum will continue to shape the narrative of the Democratic race. Biden campaign is especially worried about young voters. Due to Biden's decision to back Israel, many left-leaning, young, college educated voters are considering not voting in the upcoming elections. If this crucial voting block refuses to show up during the polls, it'll benefit the GOP.