English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

US Elections: Biden Secures Victory in South Carolina Democratic Primary

This primary marked a crucial milestone as South Carolina became the inaugural state on the official Democratic primary calendar.

Sagar Kar
Biden New Hampshire ballot primary
US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

President Joe Biden emerged victorious in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday. This primary marked a crucial milestone as South Carolina became the inaugural state on the official Democratic primary calendar.

While the victory in South Carolina was largely anticipated, it served as a first indicator of Biden's standing in the race.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

Despite a prior Biden write-in campaign clinching the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, the South Carolina contest marked the first where Biden officially filed to appear on the ballot. Ahead of the February primary, Biden intensified his campaigning efforts in the state, aiming to bolster turnout and strengthen his connection with Black voters, a demographic where polls had shown him underperforming.

Advertisement

The Democratic National Committee's decision to make South Carolina the nation's first primary state, a move supported by Biden, aimed to provide states with greater racial diversity a more influential role in the primary contest.

Looking forward, the Biden campaign has signaled a focus on the general election, framing the upcoming political battle as a clear choice between President Biden and former President Trump. As the primary season unfolds, Biden's strategy and momentum will continue to shape the narrative of the Democratic race. Biden campaign is especially worried about young voters. Due to Biden's decision to back Israel, many left-leaning, young, college educated voters are considering not voting in the upcoming elections. If this crucial voting block refuses to show up during the polls, it'll benefit the GOP. 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

7 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

13 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

13 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

16 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

16 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

16 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence3 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement