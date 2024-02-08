Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 05:13 IST

US elections: John Kerry to Leave White House, Aid Biden's Re-election Drive

Kerry, aged 80, played a crucial role in brokering the 2015 Paris climate agreement and the recent UAE consensus on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Sagar Kar
John Kerry
John Kerry | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a strategic move, John Kerry, the United States' special climate envoy, former secretary of state, and one-time presidential contender, is set to exit the Biden administration later this winter. Kerry plans to transition into a pivotal role in supporting Joe Biden's campaign for re-election to the White House, according to an announcement from Kerry's office.

The decision was revealed after Kerry had discussions with President Joe Biden earlier this week, and he subsequently informed his staff on Saturday. The news was initially reported by Axios.

Here is what you need to know

Kerry, aged 80, played a crucial role in brokering the 2015 Paris climate agreement and the recent UAE consensus on transitioning away from fossil fuels, achieved during the Cop28 summit in Dubai last December.

Expressing a conviction that a second term for Biden would be the "single biggest" factor in advancing progress on the climate crisis, Kerry aims to actively contribute to the president's re-election campaign. Axios cited a source close to the administration for this perspective.

Kerry met Biden at the Oval, earlier this week

Following Kerry's attendance at the Cop28 global climate summit, he held discussions with Biden in the Oval Office earlier this week. The climate envoy is eager to amplify the president's climate action initiatives on the campaign trail for the upcoming 2024 election.

Kerry assumed the role of special envoy on the climate crisis shortly after Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. His initial appointment underscored the Biden administration's commitment to prioritizing climate change, granting Kerry a seat on the national security council, a first for a role focused on climate issues.

During his tenure as President Barack Obama's secretary of state, Kerry played a pivotal role in shaping the international consensus that led to the Paris climate agreement. The accord aimed at reducing global greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events, heatwaves, flooding, and other imminent climate threats.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 05:13 IST

