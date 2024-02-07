Advertisement

With former President Trump's resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses and an anticipated triumph in New Hampshire, the Republican Party is abuzz with speculation about potential running mates. The swift return of Washington's favourite parlor game underscores the perception that Trump's nomination is increasingly seen as inevitable, mere days after the initial GOP primary votes were cast.

The fallout from former Vice President Mike Pence's certification of President Biden's election win on January 6 has positioned loyalty as a top priority for any potential running mate.

Selecting the correct running mate is crucial to attract more voters

While the Republican Party remains fractured and questions persist about Trump's vulnerabilities in a general election, the selection of a running mate must also be strategic, as per a report from Axios. Despite Trump's claim to have already decided on a running mate, his campaign downplayed the assertion, though media reports and comments from top surrogates suggest that a shortlist has emerged.

Top Contenders

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.): The chair of the House GOP conference and the first member of Congress to endorse Trump, Stefanik is positioned at the top of the reported shortlist. Trump's praise for her as a "killer" follows a viral confrontation with university presidents over campus anti-Semitism.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio): A staunch defender of Trump's populist views on immigration and "America First" foreign policy, Vance is considered a strong contender. Donald Trump Jr. expressed his support for Vance, citing alignment and aggressiveness as key factors.

Nikki Haley: Despite her assertion that she doesn't "play for second," Haley remains in consideration, particularly for a unity ticket that could attract moderates and swing voters. However, her hawkish foreign policy views and establishment ties could trigger a revolt in MAGA world.

The veepstakes also include other notable names, such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake.

As the political spotlight intensifies, all eyes will be on Trump's final choice, a decision that could significantly shape the dynamics of the upcoming presidential race.