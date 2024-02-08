The mission, unrelated to ongoing operations in Yemen or the recent Iranian oil tanker seizure, aimed to intercept weapons headed for Houthi-controlled Yemen. | Image: US CENTCOM

Advertisement

Washington: Two US Navy SEALs have been missing since Thursday after a nighttime mission off Somalia's coast, according to U.S. Navy officials. The SEALs were boarding a vessel during an interdiction mission when one was knocked off by high waves.

Following protocol, the second SEAL jumped in after them. Despite the warm waters in the Gulf of Aden, both SEALs remain missing. Further, according to officials, a search and rescue mission is underway. The mission, unrelated to ongoing operations in Yemen or the recent Iranian oil tanker seizure, aimed to intercept weapons headed for Houthi-controlled Yemen. The incident occurred outside Operation Prosperity Guardian, the mission protecting Red Sea vessels, and recent U.S.-U.K. strikes in Yemen.

Advertisement

Officials, speaking anonymously, highlighted the mission's independent nature. While the U.S. Navy often conducts interdiction missions, this one wasn't tied to recent events.

U.S. Central Command announced ongoing search and rescue operations, withholding further details until completion. The missing sailors, part of the U.S. 5th Fleet, support various operations in the region. Besides defending ships from Houthi-launched threats, the U.S. military aids commercial ships facing piracy.

Advertisement

In a Saturday statement, Central Command also underlined the active recovery mission and pledged additional information post-operation.