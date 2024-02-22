Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:25 IST

US President Joe Biden Calls Russia’s Putin 'Crazy SOB' in an Impromptu Rant in Public

Biden’s remarks came amid reports of the mysterious death of the Russian opposition political leader Alexei Navalny.

Digital Desk
US Airbase in Jordan Drone Attack Joe Biden
जॉर्डन में अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ड्रोन हमला | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, used slander for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, describing him as a "crazy SOB" ("crazy son of a b**ch”) at the San Francisco fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign. At the event, which was attended by a small number of reporters, Biden talked about the climate change. He went on to add, "We have a crazy SOB like this guy Putin [Russia’s president] and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”

Biden previously labelled Putin ‘butcher’ and a ‘war criminal’

Biden’s remarks came amid reports of the mysterious death of the Russian opposition political leader Alexei Navalny. Biden administration has been preparing to slap more sanctions on Russia for the alleged role in death of Navalny, who was serving jail time after being convicted on corruption and extremism charges. This wouldn't be first time Biden has used expletives as he was caught on hot mic calling the Fox News reporter a similar phrase during a press conference. Previously, he labelled Russia's President Putin a "butcher" and a “war criminal” after Russia launched military campaign in Ukraine.

Biden's political rival, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, during the Fox News Town Hall, compared himself to the jailed Kremlin critic Navalny who died whilst serving his sentence at a Russian prison cell. Trump drew comparison between his legal woes and criminal indictments with Navalny who was imprisoned on charges of corruption and embezzlement of other people's property through deception. “It’s a horrible thing,” former US President Trump and the 2024 GOP frontrunner said. "But it’s happening in our country too,” he reminded. “We are turning into a communist country in many ways. And if you look at it, I’m the leading candidate. I got indicted — I never heard of being indicted.”

Advertisement

Biden remarked on Trump, speaking to the donors at a private San Francisco home, for comparing his legal woes to Navalny's. "Some of the things that this fellow's been saying, like he's comparing himself to Navalny and saying that — because our country's become a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. I don't know where the hell this comes from," Biden said. "I mean, if I stood here 10, 15 years ago and said any of this, you'd all think I should be committed," he added. "It astounds me.”

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

13 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

13 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Airport Holdings plan $24 million bond by March

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE | 'Amul Foundation Was Laid Under Sardar Patel’: PM Modi

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. रिपब्लिक के पत्रकार के साथ ममता की पुलिस का टॉर्चर! पत्नी ने लगाई गुहार

    12 minutes ago

  4. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo