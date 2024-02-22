Advertisement

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, used slander for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, describing him as a "crazy SOB" ("crazy son of a b**ch”) at the San Francisco fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign. At the event, which was attended by a small number of reporters, Biden talked about the climate change. He went on to add, "We have a crazy SOB like this guy Putin [Russia’s president] and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”

Biden previously labelled Putin ‘butcher’ and a ‘war criminal’

Biden’s remarks came amid reports of the mysterious death of the Russian opposition political leader Alexei Navalny. Biden administration has been preparing to slap more sanctions on Russia for the alleged role in death of Navalny, who was serving jail time after being convicted on corruption and extremism charges. This wouldn't be first time Biden has used expletives as he was caught on hot mic calling the Fox News reporter a similar phrase during a press conference. Previously, he labelled Russia's President Putin a "butcher" and a “war criminal” after Russia launched military campaign in Ukraine.

Biden's political rival, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, during the Fox News Town Hall, compared himself to the jailed Kremlin critic Navalny who died whilst serving his sentence at a Russian prison cell. Trump drew comparison between his legal woes and criminal indictments with Navalny who was imprisoned on charges of corruption and embezzlement of other people's property through deception. “It’s a horrible thing,” former US President Trump and the 2024 GOP frontrunner said. "But it’s happening in our country too,” he reminded. “We are turning into a communist country in many ways. And if you look at it, I’m the leading candidate. I got indicted — I never heard of being indicted.”

Biden remarked on Trump, speaking to the donors at a private San Francisco home, for comparing his legal woes to Navalny's. "Some of the things that this fellow's been saying, like he's comparing himself to Navalny and saying that — because our country's become a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. I don't know where the hell this comes from," Biden said. "I mean, if I stood here 10, 15 years ago and said any of this, you'd all think I should be committed," he added. "It astounds me.”