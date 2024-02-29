Advertisement

Washington DC: Former US President Donald Trump received a major relief after the US Supreme Court agreed to give a ruling on whether Ex-President Trump is immune from criminal charges in his federal election interference case. On Wednesday, the American apex court granted Trump's request to pause the case from moving forward until it is determined whether the former US President is from being prosecuted for the “official acts” he had performed while he was in the office, NBC News reported. During the Wednesday hearing, the judges stated that the oral arguments, in this case, will be heard on April 22.

Three-panel judges will oversee the ruling and the Supreme Court has made it clear that if the justices rule against Trump, the case will continue in Washington, DC federal court. With this timeline in mind, many legal experts believe that the case could head to trial in the middle of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, NBC News reported. “The court intended to address at oral arguments whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office,” the Wednesday ruling reads. If the justices rule in the business-mogul-turned-politician's favour, the case will be automatically dismissed.

A Conservative Supreme Court Decides in Trump's Favour

It is important to note that the nine-member Supreme Court currently bears a 6-3 conservative majority. Former US President Donald Trump appointed three of those conservative justices during his term in the Oval Office. The Wednesday ruling came after a lower appeals court, rejected Trump's argument that he cannot be persecuted for challenging the 2020 election results because he was president at the time. “For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump,” the panel of appeals judges unanimously ruled. “Any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution," the ruling further stated.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel Jack Smith who is prosecuting Trump in the capital, urged the Supreme Court not to let Trump delay the election interference case any further. However, Trump's lawyers insisted that granting immunity to an act which was conducted while a president is serving in office is an important aspect of the American political system. “Without immunity from criminal prosecution, the Presidency as we know it will cease to exist," one of Trump's lawyers argued. In the 2020 federal election case, the former US President is facing a four-count indictment in Washington DC.