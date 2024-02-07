Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

US: In A Terrifying Video Woman Clings To Suspect’s Car After French Bulldog Stolen

Woman clings to speeding car in downtown LA after thieves snatch her French Bulldog. Disturbing video captures desperate pursuit for her stolen pet.

Manasvi Asthana
Woman clings to hood of speeding car after thieves stole her French bulldog in LA
Woman clings to hood of speeding car after thieves stole her French bulldog in LA | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
A disturbing incident occurred in downtown Los Angeles as a woman was captured on video desperately clinging to the hood of a speeding car after thieves inside the vehicle had stolen her French Bulldog. The victim, Ali Zacharias had been enjoying lunch with her dog, Onyx at the Whole Foods on Grand Avenue and 8th Street around 2:30 p.m. on Jan 18. According to Zacharias, a stranger began calling for her dog, who was peacefully sitting at her feet underneath a table at the time, as reported a local news outlet.

Following the stranger's calls for the dog, the woman proceeded to grab Onyx's leash and started to walk away with him. Ali Zacharias initially believed it to be a simple mistake, unaware that the situation would escalate into a more serious incident.

“I didn’t think that somebody was stealing my dog,” said Zacharias. 

“I thought it was a misunderstanding, so I said, ‘That’s my dog. Excuse me,’ and she wasn’t listening,” she added.

As the woman with Onyx made her way to a nearby getaway car, Ali Zacharias attempted to intervene by trying to get inside. However, she found the car already occupied with four other individuals inside. In the attempt to prevent her from entering, they pushed her out and promptly locked the doors, leaving Zacharias unable to stop the theft of her French Bulldog.

“The next thing I know, the car’s driving into me and I fell onto the hood,” she told the outlet.

Harrison Pessy, a witness to the incident, recounted that he was walking down the street when he heard the sound of tires screeching and a woman screaming. Upon turning his attention to the scene, he observed a white vehicle speeding down the street with Ali Zacharias desperately clinging to the hood for her life. Pessy captured the terrifying ordeal on video, providing a visual account of the shocking incident.

“It was horrifying,” recalled Zacharias. “As he started to go faster and faster I’m like, ‘I’m about to die. This is my death. Right now. I’m about to die.’”

Ali Zacharias promptly reported the distressing incident to the Los Angeles Police Department. Law enforcement officials have conducted a thorough canvassing of the area in search of surveillance footage related to the robbery and the subsequent getaway. According to information obtained, the police described the involved vehicle as a newer model white Kia Forte sedan, notable for having a missing hubcap on the driver's front side. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen French Bulldog.

As of now, Onyx the French Bulldog involved in the distressing incident is still missing. Onyx is described as a black Merle French Bulldog with a spotted coat and distinctive features, including different colored eyes. 

Efforts are ongoing to locate and reunite Onyx with its owner, Ali Zacharias as the investigation into the theft continues. The community and authorities are actively engaged in the search for the missing dog.

“They stole my child away from me, “ said Zacharias. 

She is offering a significant award for her dog’s return, as per reports.

 

 


 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Republic DigitalViralWorld News
