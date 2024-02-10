Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies Week After Being Assaulted on US Streets

41-year-old Vivek Taneja, from Virginia, "was knocked to the ground by the suspect and hit his head on the pavement outside two sister Japanese restaurants."

Digital Desk
Vivek Taneja
Vivek Taneja, 41-year-old Indian techie dies after succumbing to his injuries. | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Virginia: The recent surge in crimes targeting Indians in the United States has instilled a profound sense of fear and insecurity within the community. With incidents of violence, Indians residing in the country now grapple with the daunting reality of their safety being compromised. In the past one and half months almost 4 four Indian origin students have been killed.

Three days after the death of Sameer Kamath, an Indian-American man died too this week, days after he was found by cops with life-threatening injuries outside a restaurant.

41-year-old Vivek Taneja, from Virginia, "was knocked to the ground by the suspect and hit his head on the pavement outside two sister Japanese restaurants," US media reports.

News agency PTI reported that Vivek on February 2 was at the 1100 block of 15th Street Northwest outside Shoto Restaurant around 2 am at the time of assault. He lost consciousness in the attack when the cops arrived.

Taneja on Wednesday lost his life while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The search for the suspect, who was seen on CCTV is underway and the officials have announced a reward of $25,000 for individuals who could give any information related to the suspect.

As of now, data reveals that 8 Indians have been reported to be killed in the US since December 2023.

A few days back, a 19-year-old student Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead in Ohio. Similarly, another Indian student named Neel Acharya studying in Purdue University was found dead.

Additionally, earlier this week, an Indian student identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, was left bleeding from his nose and mouth after he was attacked by robbers in Chicago. Ali could be seen in a video pleading for help following the attack.
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

