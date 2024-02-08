Advertisement

Washington DC: One person was arrested after a vehicle crashed into the exterior gates of the White House complex on Monday. The Secret Service Confirmed that the incident occurred shortly before 6:00 PM (local time) and the driver was taken into custody. The authorities assured that the driver was taken into custody soon after and the matter is currently under investigation. The visuals of the car crashing into the gate circulated online. In one of the videos that are going around, the authorities can be seen investigating the car that crashed into the American presidential residence with the area being completely cordoned off.

“Shortly before 6 PM, a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex,” Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision. Expect traffic implications at 15th Street & Pennsylvania Ave & adjacent intersections,” he furthered.

Advertisement

Shortly before 6p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision. Expect traffic implications at 15th Street & Pennsylvania Ave & adjacent intersections. pic.twitter.com/n3M7zsFkvm — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) January 8, 2024

#WATCH | Washington, DC: A vehicle crashed into a gate of the White House complex on January 8. A driver was taken into custody as 'the cause and manner' of the incident is being investigated, reports Reuters citing the US Secret Service.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/WHt5ilnbWc — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

In a subsequent tweet at 7:30 pm local time, Guglielmi said that the vehicle had been cleared from the scene and the closures would be lifted for the area. The White House fences were upgraded in recent years.

UPDATE: The vehicle has been cleared by Washington DC Police Department and traffic closures will be lifted. Driver remains in custody and our investigation continues. Special thanks to @DCPoliceDept @dcfireems for your unwavering support and partnership. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) January 9, 2024

“UPDATE: The vehicle has been cleared by the Washington DC Police Department and traffic closures will be lifted. The driver remains in custody and our investigation continues. Special thanks to @DCPoliceDept @dcfireems for your unwavering support and partnership,” Guglielmi averred. According to NBC News, in 2021, the National Park Service built a 13-foot fence with wider and stronger posts to try to deter jumpers from climbing over it.