WATCH: Giant Wave Rips Through US Army Base in Marshall Islands As Offshore Storm Surges

A powerful and a giant wave hit a US military installation in the Marshall Islands driven by the offshore storm surges. A dramatic visual circulating on social media shows the freak wave entering a restaurant, leaving the onlookers stunned. The offshore cyclonic storms in the US have shuttered airports in remote islands of Micronesia, and elsewhere have prompted the evacuation of all "non-mission personnel" from the island.

The flooding caused by the waves hit at least two airports at Ailinglaplap Atoll, leaving rocks, coral and debris in their wake. The airports have been closed for weeks, while the widespread flooding has wreaked moderate damages.

US Army in a statement commented on the wave, saying that at approximately 9pm on January 20, "a series of weather-induced waves hit Roi-Namur which caused significant flooding in the northern portions of the island.” The US National Weather Service warned that the residents, saying that the northern swells “may cause inundation in northern atolls and north-facing shores. Hazardous conditions for swimming and sailing in small crafts due to crashing waves and stronger than usual currents due to swells.”

Powerful waves, driven by offshore storm surges, hit an important US military installation in the Marshall Islands, causing damage and resulting in the evacuation of all "non-mission personnel" from the island.pic.twitter.com/EHDjxZ5Y4j — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 23, 2024

Storm Isha wreaks havoc in UK

Elsewhere in the UK, at least two were reported dead, and thousands of residents were left without power in the aftermath of the deadly storm Isha that brought heavy rain and winds up to 99mph. Several areas including Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and Wales suffered power outages with no power for at least this week. Nearly 53,000 homes were left without electricity in Northern Ireland. As many as 30,000 residences were without power across England, Wales and Scotland, the Energy Networks Association (ENA) said. Dozens of schools were shuttered in UK, an estimated 38 primary and secondary schools as per the Highland Council in northern Scotland.

Among those dead, there was an 84-year-old man in Scotland whose car crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk. Another Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Northern Ireland, and other parts of UK.

