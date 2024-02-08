Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

White House Staff 'Relocated' After Pro-Palestinian Rioters Damage Fencing, Hurl Objects At Police

Violence ensued as the pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted slogans “Ceasefire Now" and "Free, Free Palestine," waving the Palestinian flags.

Digital Desk
ISRAEL GAZA
In the US, thousands converged on the nation’s capital to protest the Biden administration’s support of Israel. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Staff and journalists in White House on Saturday was relocated as the pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the White House and some demonstrators damaged the security fencing and hurled objects at police. Violence ensued as the demonstrators chanted slogans “Ceasefire Now" and "Free, Free Palestine," waving the Palestinian flags, American broadcaster Fox News is reporting.

Some protesters even chanted "Yemen, Yemen make us proud / Turn another ship around," in reference to the recent airstrikes by the US and the UK on the Iran backed Yemeni militants Houthis, who have been attacking the commercial ships in the Red Sea in support of besieged strip of Gaza, Hamas and the Palestinian people.

Safety concerns as pro-Palestinian protesters destroy fences outside White House 

According t o a statement made by the US Secret Service to Fox News Digital, the Palestinian demonstrators destroyed the fences of the White House. As a result of it, there was safety concerns for members and journalists inside the building. The members of the White House were immediately “relocated.” At the time of the incident, the US President Biden was at Camp David and not at the White House. “During the demonstration near the White House complex Jan. 13, a portion of the anti-scale fencing that was erected for the event sustained temporary damage," the statement by US Secret Service read. "The issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams,” it added, according to the American broadcaster.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (AP)

"As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed," the statement further continued. "The Secret Service made no arrests associated with the march and there was no property damage to the White House or adjacent buildings.” The conduct of the Palestinian demonstrators was slammed by the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith. "The right to peacefully protest is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and the Metropolitan Police Department has long supported those who visit our city to demonstrate safely," Smith's statement read. "However, violence, destructive behavior, and criminal activities are not tolerated.”

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

