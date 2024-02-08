Woman Chews Through $650 Backseat Of North Carolina Police Car Following An Arrest

The woman chew on the back seat cushion following an arrest, cops said. | Image: Facebook: Town of Boone Police Department

According to North Carolina police, a woman chewed through the backseat cushion of a police car after being arrested for an assault charge. The unusual biting incident occurred following the arrest of the 32-year-old woman on Jan 2, as reported by the Boone Police Department.

Boone police Sgt. Dennis O’Neal informed the Charlotte Observer that approximately $650 in damage was attributed to the police vehicle as a result of the woman's biting episode.

“A substantial amount of padding,” said the Boone police Sgt.

The department playfully addressed the situation on social media, jesting that they might have to invest in additional protection for the seats.

“That moment when you are so angry you were arrested that you decide to chew the seat,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We may need to invest in Kevlar seat cover.”

Commenters on the Facebook post added some humor, with one user jokingly asking, "Did you arrest Jaws?" in reference to the infamous movie about a killer shark.

Another user made a quip, questioning, "What kind of teeth did this person have? Good lord." Yet another commenter humorously remarked, "They wouldn't put their mouth on anything back there if they knew what other people did back there."

Boone police, located approximately two hours from Greensboro and Charlotte have not yet decided whether the woman will face additional charges related to the biting incident.

According to Sgt. O'Neal the damage was discovered after the suspect had already been processed into jail. He stated, "It's an unfortunate situation, I'm sure she regrets putting herself in that position of eating the back of a police car now that everything is calm."