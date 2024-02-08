English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Woman Chews Through $650 Backseat Of North Carolina Police Car Following An Arrest

According to North Carolina police, a woman chewed through the backseat cushion of a police car after being arrested for an assault charge.

Manasvi Asthana
The woman chew on the back seat cushion following an arrest, cops said.
The woman chew on the back seat cushion following an arrest, cops said. | Image:Facebook: Town of Boone Police Department
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

According to North Carolina police, a woman chewed through the backseat cushion of a police car after being arrested for an assault charge. The unusual biting incident occurred following the arrest of the 32-year-old woman on Jan 2, as reported by the Boone Police Department.

Boone police Sgt. Dennis O’Neal informed the Charlotte Observer that approximately $650 in damage was attributed to the police vehicle as a result of the woman's biting episode.

Advertisement

“A substantial amount of padding,” said the Boone police Sgt.

The department playfully addressed the situation on social media, jesting that they might have to invest in additional protection for the seats.

Advertisement

“That moment when you are so angry you were arrested that you decide to chew the seat,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We may need to invest in Kevlar seat cover.”

Commenters on the Facebook post added some humor, with one user jokingly asking, "Did you arrest Jaws?" in reference to the infamous movie about a killer shark.

Another user made a quip, questioning, "What kind of teeth did this person have? Good lord." Yet another commenter humorously remarked, "They wouldn't put their mouth on anything back there if they knew what other people did back there."

Advertisement

Boone police, located approximately two hours from Greensboro and Charlotte have not yet decided whether the woman will face additional charges related to the biting incident.

According to Sgt. O'Neal the damage was discovered after the suspect had already been processed into jail. He stated, "It's an unfortunate situation, I'm sure she regrets putting herself in that position of eating the back of a police car now that everything is calm."

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement