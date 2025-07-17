WATCH: Powerful 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Alaska Peninsula, Frightening Video Captures Moment Houses and Cars Tremble

Alaska Earthquake: A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Alaska on July 16, 2025, at 12:37 PM Alaska time, shaking homes, tossing vehicles, and triggering a tsunami warning across a vast 700-mile stretch of the state’s coastline. The earthquake’s epicentre was located about 54 miles south of Sand Point, on the remote Popof Island in the Alaska Peninsula.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Alaska Earthquake Center Shares Terrifying Footage

Chilling visuals shared by the Alaska Earthquake Center showed the moment a house and parked vehicles in Sand Point violently shook as the tremors hit. The quake was strong enough to set off tsunami sirens and force residents in multiple coastal towns to evacuate to higher ground.

Tsunami Alert Downgraded After Initial Panic

Within minutes of the quake, the National Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami alert spanning nearly 700 miles of coastline - from southwest of Homer all the way to Unimak Pass covering communities like Kodiak, King Cove, Unalaska, and Sand Point. The warning sparked urgent evacuation advisories, with sirens heard blaring in Old Harbor and nearby fishing towns.

In Sand Point, a community of fewer than 600 residents, emergency protocols were swiftly activated. Local authorities in Unalaska urged residents to seek elevation of at least 50 feet above sea level and move at least a mile inland. In King Cove, messages warned residents to leave shoreline areas immediately.

Roughly an hour later, the warning was downgraded to an advisory and later cancelled, though experts cautioned that dangerous currents and strong waves could still pose a threat.

Officials are continuing to monitor aftershocks and advising residents to stay away from the coast and remain alert.

Viral Video Shows Intensity of the Quake