Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Video Of A Killer Whale Closely Examining A Newborn Human Baby Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: The newborn is being investigated thoroughly by the young killer whale on the other side of the window, who is beaming with happiness.

Pritam Saha
Rare video of killer whale examining a human newborn baby
Rare video of killer whale examining a human newborn baby | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Viral: A young killer whale was recently captured on rare video examining a human baby out of an enclosure in an incredible display of emotion and curiosity. Dispelling myths about untamed predators, the endearing clip, which has already gone viral, highlights the incredible relationship between people and animals.

Video: Playful Interactions With Humans

The father is seen in the video carrying a newborn and supporting its head and neck with both hands while being especially cautious near the fontanels. The newborn is being investigated thoroughly by the young killer whale on the other side of the window, who is beaming with happiness. The whale moves upwards while the guy is standing with the infant, and downwards when the man is sitting. With playful interactions with the humans, the killer whale seemed overjoyed.

Bonding Between Humans And Animals

Shared on X (previously Twitter), the video has captured the attention of people all over the world, garnering over 66 lakh views in addition to an abundance of appreciation and compliments. Commenters expressed their amazement at the abilities of orcas and were amazed at the natural tendency of animals to seek love and care. This amazing clip is a potent reminder of how well humans and animals can communicate and work together. 

Similar Incidents Of Bonding

Even though this instance is unique, there have been reports of orcas approaching people for assistance in the past. In one case, four orcas that were stuck in the ice were in serious danger until locals and rescuers came to their aid. Something like this happened recently when a baby killer whale tried to rescue its entangled mother by asking for help from some humans. The baby whale can be heard making frightful noises near a group of humans on a boat at the beginning of the video. The relevant people quickly responded to the cry for assistance by getting in touch with a rescue squad. 

Killer whales, or orcas, are sociable and extremely intelligent animals. Depending on the person and the situation, their conduct toward humans can change. As top predators in the wild, orcas eat a variety of foods, including fish, seals, and even other whales. The equilibrium of marine ecosystems and their own survival depend on their predatory behavior. Orcas may show curiosity in human interactions, but it's crucial to remember that they are still wild animals and should be handled with care and respect.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Viral
