Viral: Common driving sense essentially dictates the significance of maintaining eye contact with the road ahead. Yet, there have been a number of incidents in recent memory where drivers have failed to pay attention to the road ahead, resulting in road accidents. A mother and son duo in one such incident, which occurred as a result of the driver's inattention, amazingly escaped the collision. In fact, the terrifying video captures the instant a quick-thinking mother prevented a kid from being crushed by a car during an incident. In the video that went viral on X, formerly Twitter, a mother's instinct saved her little child from the clutches of death.

The video, titled "Hero Mom," features a mother walking down a street with two children by her side. Suddenly, a fast-moving car driving in back direction almost run over one kid after losing control. Abruptly, the mother moves the child out of the way to save him from being crushed by the stampeding wheels. The child's life was spared thanks to the mother's quick thinking. The video left everyone on Twitter speechless.

Hero mom pic.twitter.com/d3Cpy2Kbyh — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) January 12, 2024

This tragic incident highlights how crucial it is to keep your eyes on the road ahead when driving. Nearly one crore views, one lakh likes, and a ton of comments were received by the video. A user commented, "Hero moms act of selflessness and bravery serves as a powerful reminder of the innate strength within all of us to protect and nurture. Truly inspiring!"