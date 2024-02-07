Advertisement

A Russian programmer, Alexander Zhadan, turned AI technology to navigate the complexities of modern-day dating. Equipped with innovation and a touch of artificial intelligence, Zhadan's journey with ChatGPT on Tinder led him to an unexpected yet heartwarming end.

The story began when Zhadan decided to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to enhance his dating prospects. He trained the language model, ChatGPT, to engage in conversations with girls on the popular dating platform Tinder on his behalf.

What started as an experiment soon evolved into a remarkable journey of discovery and connection. Over a year, the AI model communicated with over 5,000 girls only to find a perfect match for the programmer.

Сделал предложение девушке, с которой ChatGPT общался за меня год. Для этого нейросеть переобщалась с другими 5239 девушками, которых отсеила как ненужных и оставила только одну. Поделюсь, как сделал такую систему, какие были проблемы и что вышло с остальными девушками. Тред pic.twitter.com/fbVO7OmZhF — Aleksandr Zhadan (@biblikz) January 30, 2024

Alexander Zhadan shared his personal experience on social media platform saying, ‘I proposed to a girl with whom ChatGPT had been communicating for me for a year. To do this, the neural network re-communicated with other 5239 girls, whom it eliminated as unnecessary and left only one. I’ll share how I made such a system, what problems there were and what happened with the other girls.’

By leveraging technology in innovative ways, individuals like Zhadan are rewriting the rules of modern romance and discovering new ways to find love.

