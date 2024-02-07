Updated February 6th, 2024 at 20:28 IST
Viral News: ChatGPT Helps A Man Find His Love on Tinder, Reveals How
A Russian programmer, turned AI technology to navigate the complexities of modern-day dating, read more
A Russian programmer, Alexander Zhadan, turned AI technology to navigate the complexities of modern-day dating. Equipped with innovation and a touch of artificial intelligence, Zhadan's journey with ChatGPT on Tinder led him to an unexpected yet heartwarming end.
The story began when Zhadan decided to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to enhance his dating prospects. He trained the language model, ChatGPT, to engage in conversations with girls on the popular dating platform Tinder on his behalf.
What started as an experiment soon evolved into a remarkable journey of discovery and connection. Over a year, the AI model communicated with over 5,000 girls only to find a perfect match for the programmer.
Alexander Zhadan shared his personal experience on social media platform saying, ‘I proposed to a girl with whom ChatGPT had been communicating for me for a year. To do this, the neural network re-communicated with other 5239 girls, whom it eliminated as unnecessary and left only one. I’ll share how I made such a system, what problems there were and what happened with the other girls.’
By leveraging technology in innovative ways, individuals like Zhadan are rewriting the rules of modern romance and discovering new ways to find love.
