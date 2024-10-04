sb.scorecardresearch
  • Viral Photos Show Ali Khamenei Holding Rifle In Hand While Threatening Israel During Friday Prayers

Published 23:20 IST, October 4th 2024

Viral Photos Show Ali Khamenei Holding Rifle In Hand While Threatening Israel During Friday Prayers

Iran's supreme leader Khamenei's photos carrying a rifle in his hand inside a mosque have gone viral as he issued a major threat against Israel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei holds rifle during mass gathering, issues threat to Israel | Image: Social Media
  • 3 min read
23:20 IST, October 4th 2024