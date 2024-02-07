English
Viral Video: Bride and Groom Set Their Wedding Costumes on Fire | WATCH NOW

The couple set their wedding costumes ablaze has gone viral, captivating millions on social media, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a jaw-dropping wedding ceremony, Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Mishelle, stunt doubles renowned for their work on TV and film sets, including popular productions like "Yellowstone" and "Hereditary," decided to add a fiery twist to their special day. 

The couple set their wedding costumes ablaze in a spectacular display that has since gone viral, captivating millions on social media.

According to comment, the stunt doubles, Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Mishelle, are seasoned professionals in the entertainment industry. The couple decided to celebrate their shared passion for stunt work to their wedding ceremony, creating a truly unique and memorable celebration. Fortunately, the stunt was well-executed, and no injuries were reported.

The breathtaking moment was captured on video and shared on the social media platform X by the user @crazyclipsonly. The video has quickly gained widespread attention, amassing an impressive 20.8 million views and counting. 

Watch:

While some viewers are amazed by the couple's audacious choice, others express concerns about the potential risks involved in such a display. 

Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Mishelle, both 42-year-old stunt doubles renowned for their work on TV and film sets, including popular productions like "Yellowstone" and "Hereditary," decided to add a fiery twist to their wedding day. 

Viral
