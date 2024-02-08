Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Viral Video: Massive black and white Pythons hugging each other - WATCH

In this trending video, we see two of incredible reticulated pythons, showcasing their unique characteristics, watch the entire video below

Rishi Shukla
Jaw-dropping viral video has captivated snake enthusiasts worldwide
Jaw-dropping viral video has captivated snake enthusiasts worldwide | Image:Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Two colossal pythons, one in stunning black and the other in pristine white, intertwining in a mesmerizing embrace. A sight that will undoubtedly leave you in awe! In this trending video, we see two of incredible reticulated pythons, showcasing their unique characteristics.

Jay Brewer uploader of this video and a snake expert writes, “Still can’t believe I get to work with these Giant Beautiful Animals, Big snakes aren’t for everyone but from a young age I knew that they were for me Looking back I probably seemed crazy to many folks and even my friends tried to get me to change my career path I don’t blame them though because they didn’t know how passionate I was on chasing my dream Hope everyone finds something their passionate for and chases it at all cost Whether you do or you don’t will only affect you in the end so don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.” 

Advertisement

In a world where the extraordinary meets the unexpected, the viral video featuring the entwining black and white pythons serves as an example to the wonders of nature. 

Jay Brewer's dedication to his passion for these massive serpents is an inspiring reminder to follow one's heart, irrespective of all the odds.  

This captivating video has undoubtedly left its mark, inviting viewers to appreciate the beauty and complexity of the natural world. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement