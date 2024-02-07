English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Viral Video Of A Man Letting Mother Fish Go Alive When He Sees Her Babies | WATCH

A video capturing a man's compassionate act towards aquatic life has taken social media by storm, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Viral Video Of A Man Letting Mother Fish Go Alive When He sees Her Babies
Viral Video Of A Man Letting Mother Fish Go Alive When He sees Her Babies | Image:X/Viral
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A video capturing a man's compassionate act towards aquatic life has taken social media by storm. The footage, which surfaced on social media platform X, has crossed over 23 million views and 99K likes as of now, leaving viewers touched by the man's kindness. 

The video showcases a man, fishing by a lake, skillfully captures a fish in his net. However, what sets this footage apart is the unexpected twist that follows. Upon realizing that the fish he caught was a mother with babies, the man, displaying an admirable sense of empathy, decides to release them back into the water. 

Advertisement

Watch:

The heartening act of compassion struck a chord with viewers, leading to the video's rapid spread across social media platforms. 

This heartening incident prompts us to reflect on the importance of understanding and respecting aquatic life. The world beneath the water's surface is teeming with diverse and fascinating creatures, each playing a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.    

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralWorld News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement