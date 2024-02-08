English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Viral Video: Pakistan's automatic jalebi machine sparks debate on internet | WATCH

A recent video circulating on the Internet showcases a unique and automated method for preparing jalebis in Pakistan's Faisalabad, leaving netizens in shock

Rishi Shukla
Pakistan's automatic jalebi machine goes viral on internet
Pakistan's automatic jalebi machine goes viral on internet | Image:Instagram/@theoverseaspakistani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A recent video circulating on the Internet showcases a unique and automated method for preparing jalebis in Pakistan's Faisalabad, leaving netizens intrigued and divided.

The video begins with a man introducing a makeshift setup for jalebi preparation. An automatic whisker is connected to a pipe that carries the jalebi batter in a utensil. The innovative setup takes a departure from traditional methods, replacing the manual labor with an automated process. This unusual twist has sparked a wave of curiosity and discussion online.

Advertisement

As the video unfolds, the man switches on the machine, initiating a fascinating spectacle. The automatic whisker, placed strategically above the boiling hot oil, begins its circular motion. Simultaneously, the pipe connected to the utensil starts pouring the jalebi batter into the whirling vortex created by the whisker. 

The result is a mesmerizing display as the batter takes the form of perfect, round jalebis due to the circular motion of the whisker.

Advertisement

Culinary Innovation or Cultural Controversy? 

Advertisement

The emergence of the automatic jalebi-making machine raises questions about the intersection of culinary innovation and cultural traditions. As technology continues to reshape various aspects of our lives, how far should it go in transforming the way we prepare and experience traditional dishes? 

This viral video from Faisalabad invites food enthusiasts and cultural observers alike to ponder the impact of automation on age-old culinary practices.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement