Viral Video: Sunset over a snowy mountain, creates the illusion of a 'wildfire' | WATCH
The interplay of the setting sun's rays with the clouds produces an illusion that closely mimics the fierce glow of a wildfire, watch entire video
In a captivating and rare spectacle, a mesmerizing video capturing the sun setting over a snowy mountain top has taken the internet by storm.
With over 1 million views on X, the footage showcases the sun's golden glow illuminating the clouds in such a way that the mountain appears as if it's ablaze with a breathtaking wildfire.
Despite the video's widespread popularity, the exact location of this enchanting scene remains unknown.
As the sun begins its descent, the snow-covered landscape transforms into a canvas of warm hues. The interplay of the setting sun's rays with the clouds produces an illusion that closely mimics the fierce glow of a wildfire.
The striking visual has sparked a wave of comments and shares, with users expressing their amazement at the unexpected beauty captured in the video.
Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
