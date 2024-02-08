Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Viral Video: Sunset over a snowy mountain, creates the illusion of a 'wildfire' | WATCH

The interplay of the setting sun's rays with the clouds produces an illusion that closely mimics the fierce glow of a wildfire, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Sun setting over a snowy mountain creating an illusion of a wildfire
Sun setting over a snowy mountain creating an illusion of a wildfire | Image:X/Viral
In a captivating and rare spectacle, a mesmerizing video capturing the sun setting over a snowy mountain top has taken the internet by storm. 

With over 1 million views on X, the footage showcases the sun's golden glow illuminating the clouds in such a way that the mountain appears as if it's ablaze with a breathtaking wildfire.

Despite the video's widespread popularity, the exact location of this enchanting scene remains unknown.

As the sun begins its descent, the snow-covered landscape transforms into a canvas of warm hues. The interplay of the setting sun's rays with the clouds produces an illusion that closely mimics the fierce glow of a wildfire. 

The striking visual has sparked a wave of comments and shares, with users expressing their amazement at the unexpected beauty captured in the video.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

