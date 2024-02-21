Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Viral Video: Sweden's Ski-Thru McDonald's, Delight For Winter Sports Lovers | WATCH

Nestled within the Lindvallen resort, the McSki is more than just a fast-food joint, it's an experience tailored for snow sports enthusiasts, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Unique Ski-Thru McDonald's from Sweden Goes Viral
Unique Ski-Thru McDonald's from Sweden Goes Viral | Image:Instagram/@mcdonaldslindvallen
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the serene landscapes of Salen, Sweden, amidst the snow-covered mountains and the thrill of winter sports, there exists a McDonald's like no other. Welcome to the Lindvallen McDonald's, where skiing through to grab your favorite fast-food delights is not just a possibility but a cherished tradition.

Nestled within the Lindvallen resort, the McSki is more than just a fast-food joint, it's an experience tailored for snow sports enthusiasts. Since its inception in 1996, this ski-thru window has been a beacon of convenience for skiers and snowboarders craving a quick bite between runs.

Advertisement

The McSki has seen a resurgence of interest, fueled largely by viral videos circulating on various social media platforms. Viewers from all corners of the world are drawn to the unique experience of gliding up to the pick-up window, placing their orders, and continuing their snowy adventures with a hot meal in hand.

Watch Viral Video:

Advertisement

The ambiance of the Lindvallen McDonald's is as inviting as its menu, with echoes of Swedish hunting lodges reflected in its stone walls and wooden panels, the restaurant exudes warmth and coziness. 

Advertisement

Whether you choose to dine indoors or brave the cold at the limited outdoor seating, the McSki offers a welcoming retreat from the winter chill.

Sweden's winters are renowned for their beauty and intensity. From picturesque snowy hills to adrenaline-pumping snow sports, the season offers a unique blend of challenges and delights.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralWorld News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

30 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

2 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

3 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

3 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

3 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

21 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

21 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

21 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

21 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

21 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. INDUS-X: Major push for defence production from India, says SIDM

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. New Initiatives Spotted to Overhaul Ties: PM on Indo-Greek Links

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Intel Foundry collaborates with Wipro

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Sukanta Majumdar Visits Republic Reporter Santu Pan's Family

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo