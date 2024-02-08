Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

VIRAL: Woman Releasing Turtle Babies Back Into The Ocean Will Bring Tears In Your Eyes | WATCH

Viral: Hundreds or even thousands of hatchling turtles were released into the ocean off the coast.

Pritam Saha
Viral: Women Releasing Baby Turtles Into The Sea
Viral: Women Releasing Baby Turtles Into The Sea | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: There are tons of incredible videos on social media. But the footage of the woman having fun on the beach turned out to be one of the most incredible clips on X, the former Twitter. The fact that this video was unlike any other amazing item on the internet was what made it so great. This wasn't traveling through a strange country, sampling some wild new cuisine, or taking photos of stunning architecture. Rather, the woman was given the amazing chance to assist in the releasing of baby sea turtles into the ocean!

A Beautiful Moment

Hundreds or even thousands of hatchling turtles were released into the ocean off the coast. The woman in the video seemed to be enjoying herself and the amazing stunt with a smile on her face. When the tide goes out, the young turtles were gathered in a big tub and taken to the surf's edge. According to research, they shouldn't be dropped straight into the water because tiny creatures want the experience to be as natural as possible. After a few waves, some are sent back to the beginning and have to start over again. This is merely a portion of the process of strengthening. They are doing just what they are designed to do, despite her desire to assist them. Get beaten by the waves, until they gain the strength to swim away on their own.

What Happened Next

The turtles eventually make it to the water's edge just as a wave starts to recede. The turtles swim out to sea almost beautifully as they kick and flap their limbs instinctively. A handful of the approximately twenty-odd turtles require additional encouragement from the woman and are moved nearer to the water. Before long, everything will be gone.

Despite having made it through the first rough patch of their hazardous early years, their struggle is far from over, and it is uncertain what will happen to them in the end. If any of these hatchlings make it, the majority of them probably won't be seen again. It should be mentioned that sea turtle numbers have decreased recently as a result of hunting, the destruction of beach nesting areas, excessive egg collection, and entanglement in fishing gear.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

