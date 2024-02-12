Updated February 12th, 2024 at 20:08 IST
Viral Video: Woman Roams Through The London Streets Donning Bridal Lehenga Faces Backlash | WATCH
A viral video featuring model of an Indian descendent strolling through the busy streets of London in a traditional bridal 'lehenga' created controversy, watch
- World News
- 2 min read
A recent viral video featuring a model of an Indian descendent strolling through the busy streets of London in a traditional bridal 'lehenga' has created controversy and gained significant attention across social media platforms.
The video, initially shared on Instagram by the model identified as Shraddha.
The video captured Shraddha elegantly navigating through London's iconic landmarks dressed in a vibrant red bridal 'lehenga,' along with jewelry, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of India.
In the video, Shraddha can be seen on a journey through London, including a scene where she boards a metro, drawing attention from fellow commuters.
However, what was started as a bold fashion statement soon turned into a subject of intense scrutiny and criticism from various online communities.
Despite crossing over 44 million views on Instagram, Shraddha found herself at the receiving end of widespread backlash and trolling for her unconventional choice of attire and the manner in which it was showcased.
One comment says, ‘Dulhan mandap me hi acchi lagti hai’, another user says, ‘Do not ruin the image of Indian by doing such act of stupidity.’
The controversy surrounding Shraddha's viral video shares the complexities inherent in navigating cultural boundaries and the blurred lines between artistic expression and cultural appropriation.
Published February 12th, 2024 at 20:08 IST
