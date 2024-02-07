English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Viral Video: Young Boy Dives into A Swimming Pool Full of Crocodiles | WATCH

Viral video of a young boy diving into a pool of crocodiles sparks controversy and concern, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Viral video of a young boy diving into a pool of infant crocodiles
Viral video of a young boy diving into a pool of infant crocodiles
A shocking video has surfaced, sending shivers down the spine of viewers across the social media. The footage, captioned 'Sometimes we are the cause of our own problems', shows a young boy fearlessly plunging into a swimming pool swimming with infant crocodiles. 

The video, has gone viral on social media Platform X, and crossed over 73K views so far and counting. With each click, more individuals are drawn into the heart-stopping spectacle, unable to take their eyes off from the bizarre scene unfolding before them.

Watch Video:

Many viewers express outright shock and outrage calling it stupidity and what not.

They condemn the reckless behavior of the young boy and express concern for his safety from crocodiles. Comments overflow with words like "Now do this 3 years later kid," "You want to be stupid it's fine…don't encourage your kid," and "dangerous," as viewers caught with the disturbing reality of what they've witnessed.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

