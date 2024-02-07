Advertisement

A shocking video has surfaced, sending shivers down the spine of viewers across the social media. The footage, captioned 'Sometimes we are the cause of our own problems', shows a young boy fearlessly plunging into a swimming pool swimming with infant crocodiles.

The video, has gone viral on social media Platform X, and crossed over 73K views so far and counting. With each click, more individuals are drawn into the heart-stopping spectacle, unable to take their eyes off from the bizarre scene unfolding before them.

Advertisement

Watch Video:

Sometimes we are the cause of our own problems 🤯#viral pic.twitter.com/DBg9zEXfe3 — Fallou Curry . (@FallouL1021) February 5, 2024

Many viewers express outright shock and outrage calling it stupidity and what not.

They condemn the reckless behavior of the young boy and express concern for his safety from crocodiles. Comments overflow with words like "Now do this 3 years later kid," "You want to be stupid it's fine…don't encourage your kid," and "dangerous," as viewers caught with the disturbing reality of what they've witnessed.

Advertisement