Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Viral Video: Young Boy Stunts On Bicycle With Wheels Set On Fire | WATCH

A boy performing reckless stunt on bike with wheels on fire, video is now viral on social media questions boy's stupid act, watch entire video below

Rishi Shukla
viral video of boy performing bike stunt
viral video of boy performing bike stunt | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Viral: The internet is witnessing something bizarre in this viral video which shows a young boy doing stunt on his bicycle. Video of stunts on bike is common sight on social media but this one is an exception.

The viral video shows young boy performing stunt on his bicycle with wheels on fire. The boy has tied fire crackers with the wheels on his bmx bike (Bicycles used for stunts), the moment he begins his stunt, crackers starts to busting and sparks comes out of the spinning wheels.

In the next section of the video boy goes a step further riding bike with front wheel in the air, this stunt looks thrilling and breath taking at the same time.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The video with the caption ‘It's thrilling but risky, with a dash of excitement' is now going viral on social media.

It is indeed a thrilling experience to watch such stunt video but it also questions the boys stupidity, who is putting his life in danger.   

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

ViralWorld News

