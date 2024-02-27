Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:37 IST
Viral Video: Young Boy Stunts On Bicycle With Wheels Set On Fire | WATCH
A boy performing reckless stunt on bike with wheels on fire, video is now viral on social media questions boy's stupid act, watch entire video below
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Viral: The internet is witnessing something bizarre in this viral video which shows a young boy doing stunt on his bicycle. Video of stunts on bike is common sight on social media but this one is an exception.
The viral video shows young boy performing stunt on his bicycle with wheels on fire. The boy has tied fire crackers with the wheels on his bmx bike (Bicycles used for stunts), the moment he begins his stunt, crackers starts to busting and sparks comes out of the spinning wheels.
Advertisement
In the next section of the video boy goes a step further riding bike with front wheel in the air, this stunt looks thrilling and breath taking at the same time.
Watch Viral Video Here:
Advertisement
The video with the caption ‘It's thrilling but risky, with a dash of excitement' is now going viral on social media.
Advertisement
It is indeed a thrilling experience to watch such stunt video but it also questions the boys stupidity, who is putting his life in danger.
Advertisement
Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.