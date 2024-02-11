Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Watch Brown Bears Fighting Over Fishing Spots To Catch Salmon In Katmai National Park | Viral Video

Viral: Bears were seen battling over the finest spots to fish while salmon were seen jumping the falls in the video posted on X, the former Twitter.

Pritam Saha
Viral: Bears put on weight in the summer by eating enough food to last them for six months, in anticipation of their winter hibernation. One major area that brown bears visit frequently in Alaska's Katmai National Park is the Brooks River. While teaching young cubs survival skills, bears compete for the best catch by fighting for spots there.

Tracking Bears Can Be Challenging

It can be challenging to track bears at Katmai, but some bears are simpler to follow than others because many bears come back to Brooks River for food every year. Since 2001, Brooks River has witnessed anywhere from 33 to 77 different bears in a single July, according to Katmai's book "Bears of Brooks River 2018". The Brooks River is a great source of salmon fish, therefore bears tend to return there frequently. For instance, in 2007 out of the over 100 bears that traveled to Brooks River, rangers saw 50 of the 69 distinct bears who made the trip. While some bears are new to Katmai and come for a year or two, others prefer to stay longer since the fishing is so fantastic.

The Incredible Video

Bears were seen battling over the finest spots to fish while salmon were seen jumping the falls in the video posted on X, the former Twitter. More than thirty fish can be caught and consumed daily by the biggest and most proficient bears. "All-you-can-eat buffet at the Brooks Falls, Alaska" was the caption for the post. The video has received a lot of likes and comments in addition to 554 K views since it was shared.

The Alaskan park offers the chance to study dynamic arctic ecosystems and serves as an essential habitat for salmon and brown bears. There are about 2200 brown bears living there, and Brooks Falls is a terrific spot to see them gorge on sockeye salmon as they go upstream to spawn. 

