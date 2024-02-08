Advertisement

Japan: A Korean Air Lines plane reportedly scraped against a Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, according to Fuji TV and Reuters.

Chinese Carrier Cathay Pacific confirmed the incident involving one of its planes that was parked at the airport in Sapporo.

In a statement, Cathay Pacific stated, “Our aircraft, which was stationary at the time with no customers nor crew onboard, was struck by a Korean Air A330 which was taxiing past.”

How did the plane collide?

The Korean Air plane, carrying 289 people, reportedly hit the parked Cathay Pacific aircraft during the incident.

This incident comes merely two weeks after a collision between a Japan Airlines airliner and a coast guard plane on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport, highlighting recent challenges in aviation safety.

Korean Air also confirmed the incident, attributing it to a slip of the third-party ground handler vehicle during pushback due to heavy snow.

The airline assured that there were no injuries on board its plane and emphasized cooperation with relevant authorities.