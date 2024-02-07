English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Watch: Mahant Swami Maharaj Arrives in Abu Dhabi For BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is the first traditional Hindu Mandir in West Asia and is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.

Digital Desk
Mahant Swami Maharaj arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Mahant Swami Maharaj arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE | Image: X/ @AbuDhabiMandir
  2 min read
Abu Dhabi: Spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday, February 5, for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. The BAPS Hindu Mandir is the first traditional Hindu Mandir in West Asia and is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14. 

Mahant Swami Maharaj arrived in Abu Dhabi as a state guest to preside over the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir and was welcomed by the Minister of Tolerance for the UAE Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan. Mahant Swami Maharaj is the guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), an international community-based Hindu fellowship affiliated with the United Nations. 

'Welcome to the UAE. Our nation is blessed with your presence. We are touched by your kindness and we feel your prayers,’ said the minister. In response to it, Mahant Swami Maharaj warmly replied, 'We are touched by your love and respect. The leaders of the UAE are great, good, and large-hearted'.

Mahant Swami Maharaj's arrival marks the beginning of ‘Festival of Harmony’. Upon his arrival in the UAE, he was received with an Arabic style performance including a troupe of dancers, drummers and chanters performing the Al-Ayyala, an expressive traditional cultural performance usually reserved for national holidays and welcome ceremonies of visiting heads of state, said the BAPS Hindu Mandir. 

PM Modi to inaugurate Hindu Mandir in UAE 

As being invited by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors, PM Narendra Modi will be presiding over the inauguration ceremony of BAPS Hindu Mandir on February 14. The temple was announced by the Prime Minister himself in 2015. 

PM Modi with BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas (Photo/BAPS website)

 

PM Modi will also be addressing the Indian diaspora at 'Ahlan Modi' on February 13, a day before the inauguration of the temple. Earlier in January, India's Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir visited the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi to see the progress of its construction. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 06:49 IST

