  Water Gushes Through Palm Trees and Sand Dunes After Rare Rain in Sahara Desert

Published 17:04 IST, October 8th 2024

Water Gushes Through Palm Trees and Sand Dunes After Rare Rain in Sahara Desert

A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its most drought-stricken regions with more water than many had seen in decades.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sahara desert
Sahara desert | Image: AP
