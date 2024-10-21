Published 14:59 IST, October 21st 2024
Week After China's War Games, US, Canadian Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, almost a week after China held massive war games around Taiwan.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, almost a week after China held massive war games around Taiwan | Image: AP
