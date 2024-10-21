sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Week After China's War Games, US, Canadian Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait

Published 14:59 IST, October 21st 2024

Week After China's War Games, US, Canadian Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait

US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, almost a week after China held massive war games around Taiwan.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, almost a week after China held massive war games around Taiwan
U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, almost a week after China held massive war games around Taiwan | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:59 IST, October 21st 2024