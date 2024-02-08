Israel's Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Raising Speculations

Advertisement

Jerusalem - Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly left a security cabinet meeting raising speculations of rising turbulence in the Netanyahu administration. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli minister left the meeting in the middle because his chief of staff was not allowed to attend the meeting. As per the report, there has been a rise in tensions within the Israeli Security Cabinet after disagreement emerged over how the Netanyahu administration is approaching the ongoing war.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the meeting of the cabinet was restricted to close aides and Gallant's chief of staff was refused entry. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials were allowed to bring in aides and even Gallant's military secretary was allowed to enter the meeting. In light of this, an argument broke out between Gallant and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi. "Even I didn't keep my aides here," Hanegbi averred to which Gallant responded, "You forgot that you're also an aide," according to The Jerusalem Post reported.

Advertisement

Gallant returned to the meeting soon after

During the second part of the cabinet meeting, Gallant returned to the meeting. Sources close to the Israeli defence minister told the media that Netanyahu brought five aides to the meeting, despite the supposed prohibition on bringing in aides. “The chief of staff of the Defense Ministry and the military secretary are not luxuries, they are an important executive arm in delivering instructions to the ministry and the army,” the minister averred during the argument. This is not the first time Gallant and Netanyahu didn't see eye to eye on a particular matter. In March last year, the two Israeli politicians clashed when the Israeli Defence Minister warned against the effects of the judicial reform on Israeli society. At that time, Netanyahu responded by warning Gallant that he would fire him from the office. However, following the October 7 massacre, Netanyahu froze the decision and backed down from firing the Israeli defence minister.

Advertisement

Condemnation that followed

The Israeli opposition leader took to X, formally known as Twitter to condemn the whole ordeal. “How can you trust a limited cabinet that behaves like children in kindergarten? Are we supposed to trust the presence of Tzachi HaNgabi more than the Minister of Defense? Isn't there one responsible adult who will call the people to order? Rabak You are waging a war,” Likud MK Tally Gotliv wrote on X. “The Minister of Defense can't enter with his assistant who serves as his right hand?? Little children are what you are. And more during wartime,” she added.

Advertisement