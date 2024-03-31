Updated March 31st, 2024 at 20:19 IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu to be Fully Sedated as he Undergoes Surgery for Hernia
As he will be fully sedated during the surgery, Netanyahu's role will be temporarily filled in by Deputy PM and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Tel Aviv: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo a surgery for hernia which will require him to be fully sedated, Times of Israel reported. The hernia was discovered during the course of a routine checkup yesterday night. Netanyahu, who had previously undergone another treatement for hernia back in 2013, will be operated upon following the meeting of the war cabinet on Sunday night.
As he will be fully sedated during the operation, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will temporarily fill in Netanyahu's role.
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 20:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.