Tel Aviv: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo a surgery for hernia which will require him to be fully sedated, Times of Israel reported. The hernia was discovered during the course of a routine checkup yesterday night. Netanyahu, who had previously undergone another treatement for hernia back in 2013, will be operated upon following the meeting of the war cabinet on Sunday night.

As he will be fully sedated during the operation, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will temporarily fill in Netanyahu's role.