Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

One Indian National From Kerala Killed, 2 Injured in Anti-Tank Missile Attack in Israel's North

An Indian national was killed and another two were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Israel-Hamas war.
Israel-Hamas war. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

An Indian national was killed and another two were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot, officials said.

All three victims hail from the southern state of Kerala.

Advertisement

The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), told PTI.

Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said.

Advertisement

Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said.

"George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India," an official source told PTI.

Advertisement

Melvin was slightly injured and is hospitalized at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed. He is from the Idukki district of Kerala.

MDA earlier said one foreign worker was killed and seven others were injured in the attack.

Advertisement

The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, which has been launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8 in support of Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

MDA said seven foreign workers were injured altogether in the attack, two of them seriously, and were taken to Beilinson, Rambam, and Ziv hospitals in their ambulances and Israeli Air Force helicopters.

Advertisement

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery.

The IDF also said it struck a Hezbollah compound where members of the group were gathered in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, and another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.

Advertisement

Hezbollah has been launching attacks on Israel's northern communities and military posts since October 8 saying it is doing so to support Gaza.

The skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in the death of seven civilians and 10 IDF soldiers on the Israeli side.

Advertisement

Hezbollah has named 229 members who have been killed by Israel during recent flare ups. Most of the casualties on the Hezbollah side happened in Lebanon but also some in Syria.

Another 37 operatives from other groups, a Lebanese soldier, and at least 30 civilians have also been killed since October 8. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 07:42 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

9 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

15 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

15 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

15 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

16 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

17 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

17 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

17 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

18 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM to Unveil Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,600 Cr in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM to Launch Projects Worth Rs 26,400cr in Odisha, Telangana Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' An Anti-Propaganda Film

    Videos21 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks China's Qinghai Province

    World21 minutes ago

  5. Here's all you need to know about MSSC

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo