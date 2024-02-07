Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 09:47 IST

US Intercepts & Destroys Missile Launched by Houthis Towards Red Sea as Tensions Soar in West Asia

At approximately 11:30 pm (Sanaa time) on Jan 30, USS Gravely intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militants.

Digital Desk
The United States destroyer USS Gravely successfully intercepted and destroyed a missile | Image:US DOD
Sanaa: The United States destroyer USS Gravely successfully intercepted and destroyed a Anti-ship cruise missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the Red Sea on Tuesday night around 11:30 PM local time, as stated by the US Central Command in its official statement. Since a couple of months, attacks from the Houthis towards the Red Sea have increased post-Israel’s Gaza Campaign, resulting in the trade route being severely affected.

The United Central Command, in its statement, also added that 'No injuries or damage were reported.'

No Need for War in Middle East: Biden 

After three American soldiers were killed and 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants near the Syrian border in Jordan, there's pressure on President Joe Biden to respond strongly. Republicans have accused Biden of leaving US forces vulnerable.

Biden, after consulting with advisers, stated that he has made a decision on how to respond but didn't provide details. He stated the US doesn't want a broader war in the Middle East and doesn't seek conflict with Iran, holding them responsible for supplying weapons used in the attacks. The timing of the retaliation remains unclear.

Since October 18, there have been 166 attacks on US military bases, with 67 in Iraq, 98 in Syria, and one in Jordan. The recent strike in Jordan resulted in the first US military fatalities in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

"I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for," said Biden.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 09:25 IST

