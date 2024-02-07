Advertisement

Gaza - As the devastating Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate, reports are emerging that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reportedly destroyed the Gaza Strip's "last standing universities". A video is circulating online in which an abandoned building can be seen left in complete shambles after a massive explosion rips through and the smoke engulfs the skies. As the video started going viral, the Palestinian side said that the university that was blown up in the attack was the Al-Israa University and accused the IDF of conducting the explosion. However, the Israeli forces are yet to confirm the whole ordeal. The chances of resolution of the conflict started to become bleak after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state even after the ravaging war.

According to The Middle East Monitor, for the past 70 days, the Israeli forces were allegedly using the massive university after occupying it and converting it into a military barracks and detention centre. “The IDF occupied the university building for 70 days, turning it into a military base and a centre for sniping isolated civilians in the areas of Rashid Street, Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahra, as well as a temporary detention centre for interrogating Palestinians, before detonating it," the University administration statement said in a statement, According to the Middle East Monitor. “We condemn the barbaric aggression that targeted the capabilities of students of knowledge, the latest of which was the destruction of the building of graduate studies and the main bachelor’s colleges in the south of Gaza City," the statement further reads. During the ground operation, the Israel side attacked major buildings situated in the coastal enclave. The Israeli forces have accused Hamas of setting up long tunnels below these crucial buildings.

Advertisement

Birzeit University condemns the brutal assault and bombing of @Al-Israa University campus by the Israeli occupation south of #Gaza city, this occurred after seventy days of the occupation occupying the campus; turning it into their base, and military barracks for their forces pic.twitter.com/vot9s1z3tz — Birzeit University (@BirzeitU) January 18, 2024

Netanyahu rejects the idea of a Palestinian state

Amid the chaos, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the prospect of establishing a Palestinian state after the ongoing war and pledged to resist the United States on the same matter as well. In a nationally broadcast news conference, the Israeli premier vowed to push an aggressive offensive in the Gaza Strip and gain a “decisive victory over Hamas”. Netanyahu mentioned that he had conveyed his rejection to the Palestinian state while having talks with the United States, The Times of Israel reported. Shortly after the Israeli premier's proclamation became public, the White House rejected the assertion and pledged to work towards a robust two-state solution.

“In any future arrangement … Israel needs security control of all territory west of the Jordan [River],” Netanyahu said in a combative press conference on Thursday. “This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?” he asked. Netanyahu who is grappling with public discontent within Israel and all around the world, insisted that a prime minister should be “strong enough” to say no, even to the country's friend. “The day after Netanyahu, it’s the day after most of Israel’s citizens. For 30 years, I have been consistent, saying one simple thing: this conflict is not about a lack of a state but about the existence of a state," he said. “Every territory we pull out from, we get terror, terrible terror against us. It happened in southern Lebanon, it happened in the Gaza Strip, and it happened in [the West Bank] when we did it, in parts. The prime minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends," the Israeli premier furthered, The Times of Israel reported.

Advertisement