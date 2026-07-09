What Are Grooming Gangs? Massive Raids Underway As Australia Intensifies Crackdown To Protect Women And Children

Australian authorities have once again launched a major crackdown on alleged grooming gangs, with large-scale police raids underway to arrest suspects accused of targeting Australian women, girls and children.

Several members of organised crime networks have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing operations. Police are targeting suspects accused of child exploitation and online grooming in an effort to dismantle criminal networks involved in such offences.

In one of the latest operations, the NSW Police Force's Raptor Squad arrested a 39-year-old man from Merrylands over alleged attempts to groom a child online. According to NSW Police, the investigation began on May 1, 2026, when interstate officers, posing as a teenage girl on an online platform, started communicating with the suspect.

Police said that the man engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the undercover officer and sent explicit photographs while believing he was communicating with a teenage girl.

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The case was later transferred to the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad for further investigation.

On the morning of July 8, Raptor Squad officers executed a search warrant at a property in Merrylands. During the raid, investigators seized electronic devices and an amount of prohibited drugs. The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to Granville Police Station.

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As per the police, the accused is an associate of the Alameddine organised crime network, a Sydney-based gang linked to drug trafficking and violent crime.

What Are Grooming Gangs?

Grooming gangs are groups or individuals who systematically target vulnerable children or teenagers with the intention of sexually exploiting them. Offenders often build trust through online platforms or in person by pretending to be friends or romantic partners. They may manipulate victims with gifts, affection, emotional support or false promises before exploiting them.

Australian police have increasingly relied on undercover online operations to identify suspects before they can harm children.

The country has previously dealt with organised grooming and sexual exploitation cases. In the early 2000s, Sydney witnessed a series of gang rape cases involving victims, including girls as young as 13. Two of the most widely reported cases involved the Skaf brothers and the Khan brothers. Sexual assault rates in Sydney rose by about 25 per cent between 1996 and 2003, even as other forms of violent crime were declining.

The offences were often compared to the grooming gang cases that later drew widespread attention in the United Kingdom.

How Australia Responded

What Australia did right to control the menace was aggressively prosecuting the offenders and securing lengthy prison sentences. The government also did not avoid discussing the backgrounds of offenders where it was relevant to investigations.