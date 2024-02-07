Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: With polls fast approaching, ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail since May last year, told reporters on Friday that he was “open to dialogue”. In a report by Geo News, Khan was quoted as saying “For the last 19 months I’ve been saying that I’m ready to talk [...] I’m a politician." According to a PTI report, his proclamation that he is “open to dialogue” is being seen as an indication that he is willing to mend his ties with the military establishment in Rawalpindi. Khan had previously blamed the army for his ouster from power in April 2022 when he faced a no-confidence motion. Ever since, he and his party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have faced considerable setbacks in the leadup to the general elections that are set to take place on February 8. Khand and several senior members of his party remain incarcerated and the nomination papers for several party members have been denied.

Moreover, the party has even been denied the use of its iconic election symbol, the cricket bat.

In the meantime, according to the Geo News report, his party's main rivals, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have already commenced nationwide campaigns and distributed tickets for national and provincial constituencies.

Khan said that the current political scenario playing out in the nation indicates that steps are being taken to form a “controlled parliament”. “My biggest mistake was to accept a weak government. Instead of a weak government, I should have held elections again. It would be better to sit in the opposition rather than a weak coalition government,” said Khan.

He added that a hung parliament or a feeble government could not address the various economic problems faced by the country at the moment and that reforms could only be carried out by a ‘strong government’.