Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Woman’s Clever 'Hands-Free Phone Hack' On The Plane Goes Viral | WATCH

Tired of holding her smartphone during flights, she came up with a unique 'airplane hack' that allows users to watch videos without hassle, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Woman’s Clever Hands-Free Phone Hack During Flight Goes Viral
Woman’s Clever Hands-Free Phone Hack During Flight Goes Viral | Image:Instagram/@idaaugusta
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A woman's ingenious hands-free phone hack has taken netizens for a ride. Tired of holding her smartphone during flights, she came up with a unique 'airplane hack' that allows users to watch videos without hassle of holding their devices throughout the journey.  

The hack, documented and shared on social media, has garnered widespread attention, sparking both fascination and mixed reactions from viewers. 

Content creator Ida Augusta first shared the now-famous video on Instagram in November 2023, showcasing her unconventional solution to the age-old problem of holding smartphones during flights.  

The video kicks off with Augusta confidently walking down the aisle of the airplane, setting the stage for her inventive hands-free solution. 

Augusta's hack involves utilizing the headcovers of the seats in front of hers. She smartly flips the red-colored headcovers, allowing them to drape down the back and face her row.  

In a collaborative effort with her travel partner, they then ingeniously wedge the red fabric between their phone cases and devices. The video captures the seamless execution of this innovative hands-free setup. 

The highlight of the clip comes towards the end, where Augusta and her travel companion can be seen comfortably watching videos on their smartphones without the need to hold their devices.  

The simplicity and effectiveness of the hack have sparked conversations online, with viewers expressing a range of reactions. 

 

 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

