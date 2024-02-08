Advertisement

According to the most recent Henley Passport Index, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain kick off 2024 with the most influential passport globally granting visa-free entry to 194 destinations worldwide. The ranking relies on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Over the last five years, Japan and Singapore have held the top position. However, the current ranking for this quarter illustrates a shift with European nations ascending in the standings. Finland and Sweden along with South Korea, now share the second spot, granting visa-free access to 193 destinations. Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands closely follow, securing the third position and allowing passport holders access to 192 destinations.

Where does India stand?

The passport of India holds the 80th position on the list, permitting its citizens to travel to 62 countries without a visa, which includes well-known tourist destinations such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

India shares its current ranking with Uzbekistan, while the neighboring Pakistan is holding the 101st spot.

Top 10 'most powerful' passports 2024

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (194 destinations)

Finland, South Korea, Sweden (193 destinations)

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (192 destinations)

Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (193 destinations)

Greece, Malta, Switzerland (190 destinations)

Czech Republic, New Zealand, Poland (189 destinations)

Canada, Hungary, United States (188 destinations)

Estonia, Lithuania (187 destinations)

Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (186 destinations)

Iceland (185 destinations)



Christian H Kaelin, the chairman of Henley & Partners and the architect of the passport index underscored the expanding gap in global mobility among nations. Despite a general inclination towards heightened travel freedom in the last two decades, the contrast between the highest and lowest positions on the index has reached an unprecedented level.

"The average number of destinations travelers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024," said Mr Kaelin.

He stressed that the countries at the pinnacle of the rankings currently have the remarkable advantage of traveling to 166 more destinations without a visa compared to Afghanistan, which occupies the lowest position on the list, allowing access to only 28 countries.

Syria, with visa-free access to merely 29 destinations, holds the second-lowest position, followed by Iraq with 31 and Pakistan with 34.