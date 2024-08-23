Published 10:03 IST, August 23rd 2024
Zelenskyy Makes 1st Visit to Border Area After Ukrainian Forces Launch Offensive Attack into Russia
Zelenskyy said the new POWs from the Russian region of Kursk would help build an “exchange fund” to swap for captured Ukrainians.
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Kyiv had anticipated this Russian attack and had made suitable preparations. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
10:03 IST, August 23rd 2024