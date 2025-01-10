2025 Tata Tiago,Tiago EV and Tigor Launched in India: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Tata Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor Updated: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has launched the 2025 version of the Tiago, Tiago EV, Nexon, and Tigor in India. The automaker has updated the feature list and the variants on offers for the buyers of these vehicles. However, the engine options remain unchanged.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 update of Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor, and Nexon:

2025 Tata Tiago:

The 2025 Tata Tiago version introduces a new pattern to the lower part of the front grill. The silhouette remains unchanged, and the design of the alloy wheels remains the same. The LED headlights and DRLs have also been updated. In the interiors, it has a new colour scheme and has Melange fabric upholstery.

Regarding the feature list, the buyers of the 2025 Tata Tiago will get a digital instrument cluster standard from the base variant, height-adjustable seats, and automatic climate control. The high-end variants will feature a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a new two-spoke steering wheel. The 2025 Tata Tiago will have dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and ESC for safety.

2025 Tata Tiago remains mechanically unchanged. Buyers will get the same 1.2L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 114Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Buyers will also have a CNG option to choose from.

2025 Tata Tiago Price:

The buyers of the 2025 Tata Tiago will pay Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the XT variant is hiked by Rs 30,000.

2025 Tata Tiago EV:

The 2025 Tata Tiago EV has minimal changes as compared to the ongoing model. On the exterior, it has LED headlights and continues to have the EV badge on the doors. The interiors have a new upholstery, the driver display is updated and a new two-spoke steering wheel. The feature list of the 2025 Tiago EV consists of an updated rear camera, a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic headlamps, and more.

The powertrain options remain unchanged for the buyers of the 2025 Tiago EV.

2025 Tata Tiago EV Price:

The buyers of the 2025 Tata Tiago EV will pay Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The automaker has discontinued the XZ variant and updated the price of its XT LR variant and XZ Plus Tech Lux LR variant.

2025 Tata Tigor:

The 2025 Tata Tigor gets updated on the exterior. It has a new front grill with chrome elements. On the interiors, it has a new fabric upholstery and an updated instrument cluster. The feature list on the 2025 Tata Tigor has a 360-degree parking camera, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more. The engine options on the 2025 Tata Tigor remain the same and the buyers will also have a CNG option to select.

2025 Tata Tigor Price:

The buyers of the 2025 Tata Tigor will pay Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XM variant. The company has added XT Plus and XZ Lux variants to the list.